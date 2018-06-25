Trenton sales tax receipts down for first two-months of fiscal year

Trenton city sales tax receipts in the first two months of this fiscal year are down for general revenue, capital projects, parks, and firefighting related needs compared to the same period a year ago.

The reductions are nearly ten percent for parks, more than eight percent for firefighting equipment, training, and services and seven percent for general revenue and capital projects. The reductions, in dollar figures, are more than $8,500 in general revenue, nearly $5,700 for parks, nearly $4,300 for capital projects and more than $2,400 for fire firefighting equipment, training, and services.

Actual receipts from those taxes, in the first two months of the fiscal year, are nearly $113,000 for general purposes, more than $56,000 for capital projects, about $51,000 for parks and nearly $26,000 for fire department needs.

Since November of 2016, the fire tax has produced $275,496.93 in revenue. Income from Trenton’s transportation sales tax totals more than $38,000 in the first two months of the fiscal year, and nearly $145,000 since receipts from that tax began to be received in November of 2017. That’s the tax passed by Trenton voters in April of 2017 to generate revenue for the local share to replace the 17th Street Bridge. The funds from that tax can also be used for other street improvement projects once payments are completed for the local portion of the 17th Street Bridge replacement costs.

The transportation sales tax is to be collected at Trenton for ten years.

