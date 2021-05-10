Trenton Rotary members collect 152 pair of shoes

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Trenton Rotary Club is participating in the shoe donation project of Rotary International with a total of 152 pairs of shoes collected locally.

The shoes are to be presented when the District 6040 caravan makes its stop in Trenton on Saturday, May 15. The presentation is expected to take place at 10:15 am in the parking lot of the BTC Bank. Some of the shoes also will be donated for local use by Bright Futures Trenton.

During last weeks’ Rotary Club meeting, Trenton R-9 Director of Supportive Services conducted a tour of the new performing arts center and recent improvements at the high school including the library/media center.

Crowder State Park Superintendent Anna Persell is scheduled for the Rotary Club program this Thursday at noon at the BTC Bank community room.

