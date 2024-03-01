Trenton Rotary Club tours new NCMC athletic facility

Share To Your Social Network

Members of the Trenton Rotary Club toured the new Russell Derry Practice Facility on the North Central Missouri College campus during the club’s meeting on Thursday, February 29. Lunch was held in the Ketcham Community Center prior to the tour. Jackie Soptic presided at the business meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer, and Daniel Gott was the sergeant at arms. Kristi Harris was the program chairman.

NCMC Athletic Director/KCC Director Nate Gamet led the tour of the facility. The Russell Derry family provided the initial funding for the building, which offers a practice area for members of the men’s baseball and women’s softball teams. This area includes batting cages, workout facilities, and there are also individual locker rooms, restrooms, and storage spaces. Construction began in January, and an open house for the public is planned for March 15.

The club will meet on Thursday, March 7, at the BTC Bank community room, with Kendra Pickering, Executive Director of Leadership Northwest Missouri, presenting the program. Cole Soptic and Diane Lowrey are the program chairmen for the month of March.

