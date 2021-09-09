Trenton Rotary Club selling flag sponsorships, which will then be displayed along Missouri Days parade route

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Rotary Club will be lining the parade route with flags on the opening day of the Missouri Days Festival – October 16, 2021. Both United States and the State of Missouri flags will fly on Main Street, 9th Street, and 17th Street, the route of the big parade sponsored by the Rotary Club.

Flags are sponsored by individuals, families, businesses, and organizations and are made available for a $50.00 sponsorship for three years. It has been three years since the billing occurred and with many of the flags requiring maintenance and some to be replaced, sponsors will be notified and invited to renew their sponsorship for another three years. At the same time, new sponsorships are available. Flags are 4 x 6 feet and made of nylon fabric and mounted on poles and ultimately mounted on utility poles and the 9th Street bridge.

Flags are sponsored with the designation of a loved one, either in honor of or in memory of, and may also be in recognition of a business or an organization and may be named in honor or memory of such. Renewals may be mailed and made payable to the Trenton Rotary Club at PO Box 254 in Trenton or dropped off to Rotary Flag Chairman Chris Hoffman at BTC Bank in Trenton.

Many folks remark of the pride of the many flags, now numbering over 100 with the respective flags being alternated along the parade route. Flags remain on display throughout the weekend, weather permitting. The theme of the 36th Annual Missouri Days Parade is “Commemorating 200 Years of Missouri History – Past. Present. Future,” and the Trenton Rotary Club is proud to celebrate the Bicentennial of Missouri and host the annual Parade.

