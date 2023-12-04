Trenton Rotary Club presented program on University Extension

University Extension was the program topic presented at the November 30 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the meeting, Joe MacDonald offered the prayer and served as the program chairman, and Brian Upton acted as the sergeant at arms.

Amanda Allen, an extension specialist, and Denise Hamilton, a member of the Grundy County Extension Council, discussed the purpose of University Extension, which is to make programs available through the University of Missouri system accessible throughout the state. Programs are available both in-person and online, covering topics in health, youth, agriculture, and business. Ms. Allen serves Grundy and Mercer counties, primarily focusing on youth programs such as 4-H. Specialists from other counties also extend services to these regions. Although Ms. Allen is based in Mercer County, she maintains office space in Grundy County at the RPC offices on Washington Street. The Grundy County Commission partially funds the local extension programming, supplemented by grants. A 12-member council oversees local extension operations, including the Century Farm Program, and meets monthly.

During the business meeting, final arrangements were made for the club’s Christmas party scheduled for December 14 at The Space. Mrs. Soptic announced that the Rotary Club would assist with Holiday Hoops on December 16 and circulated a sign-up sheet for volunteering members. She also mentioned that the Grundy County Senior Center required meal delivery volunteers and that bell ringers were needed for the club’s last day as Salvation Army bell ringers on December 22. Joe MacDonald encouraged members to participate in a “reverse advent calendar” for collecting food donations for the local food pantry.

The Rotary Board of Directors convened a meeting and decided on several items for full membership approval, including a new slate of officers. They approved the membership application of Lauren Danner and agreed to donate $300 to the Rotary Club of Montreal to support an international water project in Ghana.

The club will reconvene on Thursday, December 7. The program will feature a recording by Rotarian John Anthony, where residents, the late Buck Richardson and the late John Hawkins, recount their experiences of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The late Russell Joiner, a former member of the local Rotary Club, facilitated the program.