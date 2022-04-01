Trenton Rotary Club presented information on agriculture project by Trenton FFA President Colton Roy

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Trenton FFA President Colton Roy discussed his supervised agriculture experience project at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on March 31st. The Trenton High School senior’s project involves the development and operation of a beekeeping operation, Sugar Creek Apiaries.

Roy began his project as a freshman in 2018 with one hive. He now has 50 hives. He also sells items from the honey he produces, including raw, flavored, and creamed honey, beeswax, and honey lip balm. Roy said the development of those items happened with a “lot of trial and error” before they were offered for sale. He uses social media to promote his products and also participates in in-person events. He has about 150 customers.

Roy plans to attend the University of Missouri—Columbia this fall and major in ag business management. He also plans to attend law school and return to a rural setting for his practice after graduation.

During the business meeting, Trenton Rotary members were reminded that April 14th is the deadline to donate new shoes for the Shoes for Orphan Souls project. Anyone wanting to make a monetary donation to the project should mail it to the Rotary Club at Post Office Box 254 in Trenton. Monetary donations should be mailed no later than April 7th, so shoes can be purchased before the deadline.

The club’s goal is 200 shoes. One hundred would be donated to Shoes for Orphan Souls, and the other 100 shoes would be donated to the Bright Futures Trenton shoe project.

Related