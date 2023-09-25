Trenton Rotary Club now accepting electronic entries for Missouri Day Festival Parade

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Trenton Rotary Club has announced that it is now accepting electronic entries for the upcoming Missouri Day Festival Parade. The parade is scheduled to commence at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

This year, the parade will celebrate the theme “Honoring Grundy County Pioneers.” Participants can expect judging in eight distinct categories: Best Business Float, Best Organization Float, Best Overall Youth Entry, Best Religious Entry, Best Tractor Entry, Best Car or Truck Post-1960, Best Car or Truck Pre-1960, and Best Equestrian Entry.

While there is no entry fee for most participants, those with a political theme—be it candidates, individuals, organizations, or any political message—will be required to pay a $25 fee. This fee should be remitted before the parade to the Trenton Rotary Club at PO Box 254, Trenton, MO 64683. Entrants are reminded to include the contact name and telephone number with their payment.

For those interested in participating, electronic entries can be made by clicking or tapping this link. Alternatively, the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce website, also offers an entry option. Simply click on the Missouri Day Festival tab, followed by the parade information tab. Additionally, the Rotary Club of Trenton’s Facebook page provides a link and a QR code for easy access to the entry form.

