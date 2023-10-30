Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on Salvation Army

The Salvation Army was the topic of a program presented to members of the Trenton Rotary Club on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the meeting, Brian Upton gave the prayer and served as the sergeant at arms, and Phil Hoffman was the program chairman.

Lynda Snuffer, the executive director of the Salvation Army serving both Grundy and Livingston counties, discussed changes in the organization’s local structure, including the elimination of its permanent office in Chillicothe. The Salvation Army continues to offer many of its traditional programs, such as its food pantry and collaborates with local and area organizations to address emergency needs.

During the Christmas season, the Salvation Army will introduce its Angel Tree project, which provides toys for children in need. Angel Trees will be set up at BTC Bank, Southern Bank, and the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office. Individuals interested in assisting with this initiative can visit any of these sites to collect a tag detailing the required donation item. Bell ringing will also occur at the Trenton Hy-Vee over six weeks in November and December. The funds raised will support services offered by the Salvation Army in Grundy County. Individuals can register online to secure a bell-ringing slot. The Rotary Club, having supported this cause for several years, intends to participate again this year.

During the business meeting, members received reminders about the opportunity to become a Polio Plus Society charter member by committing to yearly donations to the Polio Plus project. The deadline to submit applications for the district grant program is Dec. 1. Members were encouraged to propose projects for which the club could seek funding. District 6040 provides up to $5,000 per club, and the club matches this donation. The club’s Christmas party is scheduled for Dec. 14 at The Space. Those who contributed to the Missouri Day Parade were acknowledged and appreciated.

The program on Nov. 2 will feature Father Bill Fox from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Trenton. Cathy McKay and Joe MacDonald will serve as program chairmen for November.