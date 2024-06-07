Trenton Rotary Club hears about healthcare navigator program’s benefits

Share To Your Social Network

The healthcare navigator program provided by Preferred Family Healthcare was the topic of a presentation at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, June 6, held at the BTC Bank community room. Brian Upton presided over the meeting, Joe MacDonald gave the prayer, and Martha Goedert was the sergeant at arms.

Program chairman Steve Taylor introduced Kristi Faulkner, the supervisor of the healthcare navigator program, which assists clients with the paperwork required to receive certain state and federal services such as Medicaid and SSI benefits. Ms. Faulkner explained that many individuals struggle with online applications, where the Preferred Family program steps in to help. As a former state employee who assisted individuals when many services were offered in person, Ms. Faulkner suggested Preferred Family offer this service for its clients. The program began at the Trenton location and has since expanded to other Preferred Family sites statewide. Currently, four individuals work in the local office but provide services at other sites. The Kirksville location has its own healthcare navigators. She said services are available to clients of all ages, from children to adults, and they also work with individuals referred by other agencies or individuals.

During the business meeting, members were reminded that the club is responsible for putting up flags around the courthouse for Flag Day on June 14. Members are to meet at 6:30 a.m. to put them up and 5:30 p.m. to take them down. The club made an official presentation of $1,532 to the Bright Futures Trenton shoe program, money raised as part of the club’s Shoes for Orphans project earlier in the year. Adrienne Todd, who coordinates the shoe effort for Bright Futures, was presented with the check by Shoes for Orphan Souls chairman Diane Lowrey.

The club will meet again at noon on Thursday, June 13, with the program to be announced.

