Trenton Rotary Club hear presentation on holiday plans in Trenton

The Trenton Rotary Club November 3rd heard about holiday plans in Trenton.

Barb Spencer and Cathie Smith discussed Christmas activities at the Grundy County Museum. They include a visit from Santa Claus November 5th. Children can have their picture taken with Santa, and there will also be other photo op stations.

A Saint Nicholas Square collection will also be on display with other holiday decorations. The Sager family donated the Saint Nicholas Square collection.

The museum will also be open December 2nd when Five Points Alive hosts the Annual Downtown Christmas Parade and other holiday activities.

Christmas Parade Organizer Cindy Jennings said entries will line up at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri and leave the bank at 5:30 that evening. They will travel to Sunnyview Nursing Home, Bristol Manor, and Eastview Manor as well as the Princeton Manor Apartments before heading toward the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library. The parade will then go down Main Street through the Downtown area.

Entries are being sought, including UTVs, vintage cars, golf carts, vehicles, and horses. Individuals can contact Jennings to enter the parade.

She noted candy cannot be thrown from vehicles and will only be distributed from the library to Five Points by individuals walking next to entries.

Trenton Coca-Cola will sponsor a visit from KC Wolf. He will ride in the parade and visit with children in front of Trenton Hardware. Santa will visit children at the gazebo in Sesquicentennial Park.

There will be a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge December 2nd from 4:30 to 7 o’clock. There will also be hot chocolate at The Creamery and the Hodge Cookie Walk at The Space.

Entertainment will be provided by the Trenton High School Band and Color Guard in the Downtown area. A bell choir and singing of Christmas carols will be at Wesley United Methodist Church. A surprise performance is also planned in the Downtown area after the band and color guard activities.

During the business meeting, Daniel Gott and Doug Tye were inducted as new Rotary Club members. David Critten was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow in keeping with Trenton Rotary being a 100% Paul Harris member club.

Carol and Lynn Westcott were presented with a framed photo of their Missouri Day Parade Best Equestrian Entry and a certificate of recognition. The Rotary Club sponsored and organized the Missouri Day Parade.