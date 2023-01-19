Trenton Rotary Club discusses plans for 100th-anniversary celebration

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Rotary Club, on January 19th, discussed plans for its 100th-anniversary celebration. Celebration Chairperson Diane Lowrey lead the discussion on the event, which will be at the Cross Hall Coffee Shop on March 9th.

Ideas for the program were discussed. Members were asked to submit memories they have of their time in Rotary, and those memories will be included as part of the celebration. Members were also asked to provide historical Rotary items they may have that could be shared at the event.

Invitations are being sent to Rotary International officials and past presidents who are no longer members of the Trenton club.

Gary Schuett from the Grundy County Council on Aging reported there is a need for volunteers at the North 65 Center to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Volunteers are also needed to help with activities at the senior center, including Bingo and Fun Night.

He said that in 2022, more than 37,000 meals were delivered to homebound clients by about 80 volunteers. The volunteers also do wellness checks of those on meal routes.

Schuett noted individuals can volunteer as much as they would like. He asked members to consider volunteering or provide information to others who might be willing to volunteer.

