Trenton Rotary Club discusses efforts to provide storage for Bright Futures Trenton program

Incoming Trenton Rotary Club President Tim Michael and Phil Hoffman discussed the availability of Rotary District Grant funds for a local community project at Thursday’s meeting.

The Trenton club could receive up to $10,500 by committing to up to a $3,500. Michael said the district has $300,000 available for clubs and noted there is a possibility the Trenton club could receive funds for a secondary project if is selected in the first round of grant projects.

The club discussed efforts to provide a storage area for items used in the Bright Futures Trenton program, which provides assistance to students and families in need within the Trenton R-9 School District. Hoffman said shoes, school supplies, clothing, and other items are stored in several different places, and Bright Futures would like those items stored in a single area.

The grant would not allow for the construction of a building, but funds could be used to renovate an existing site and provide needed equipment. Members would also be asked to provide “sweat equity” for the project and a committee has been formed to work on the grant application.

School officials are to provide information regarding storage needs, which will be submitted as part of the application. The deadline to apply is April 1st. Successful applicants are to be announced in May, and work would be done in the Fall with the project required to be completed by May 2020.

Trenton High School Girls Basketball Coach and Rotary member Brian Upton also talked about the team and answered questions from current Club President Doctor Lenny Klaver. Upton said the team is undefeated and is one of eight teams in contention for the Class 3 state basketball title. The team includes five seniors who have played together since grade school.