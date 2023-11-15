Trenton residents to elect council members on April 2nd

An election is set for April 2nd in the City of Trenton, where residents will vote to elect a council member for each of the city’s four wards. Each elected member will serve a regular two-year term, contributing to the governance and development of Trenton.

The period for candidate filing begins on December 5th and concludes on December 26th. Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications at the office of City Clerk Cindy Simpson, located in Trenton City Hall. The filing can be done on weekdays between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM.

It’s important to note that Trenton City Hall will be closed on December 25th. However, to accommodate last-minute filings, the office will extend its hours until 5:00 PM on December 26th, the final day for candidate submissions.