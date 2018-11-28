Trenton residents save money with new trash service but city loses tipping fee revenue

Actions taken last night by the Trenton City Council would mean a savings of $50.00 per household for next year on residential trash pickup and recycling.

On a split vote of four in favor and three opposed, WCA was selected to provide trash pickup service based on their low bid of $9.54 per month. That’s $1.22 cents lower than the current cost with Rapid Removal Disposal. It’s a savings of $14.64 per household for the year.

The city council also voted last night to discontinue the curbside recycling program and stop the monthly charge of $2.99, regardless whether a household participates or not. That means a savings of $35.88 per Trenton household for 2019. Together, for the first year, the savings amounts to $50.52 cents per household.

The new WCA contract for residential trash pickup takes effect in January subject to a final vote of the Trenton city council at next month’s meeting. Last nights’ decision was made on a motion. An ordinance listing WCA as the provider for a five year period will be considered by the city council on December 10th.

Two previous votes by the council at last nights’ meeting were defeated when there were three in favor and four opposed. One was to choose WCA, then a motion was made to select Rapid Removal. But at the end of the meeting, WCA won the vote four to three. A third company, Advanced Disposal, also submitted bids.

It’s believed trash picked up by WCA starting next year will be taken to their facility on Mitchell Road in Chillicothe. That means the city of Trenton will lose revenue because the WCA tipping fee is paid to Chillicothe. The trash that still goes to Rapid Removal’s transfer station in the north part of Trenton will still be subject to the $2.00 per ton tipping fee payable to Trenton which includes businesses and other towns that use Rapid Removal.