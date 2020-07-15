Trenton residents responsible for providing property numbers for emergency services

Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)

The Trenton Police Department reminds owners and/or occupants of residences and businesses that they are responsible for numbering their properties. The department notes it cannot help someone inside a residence if it cannot find that residence.

Trenton City Code (500.045) states street numbers should be “sufficient size to be legible from the street, with a four-inch minimum.” It is the duty of the street department supervisor “to assign street numbers to houses, buildings, or vacant lots in the city.”

Building permits for houses or buildings requiring street numbers should not be issued until applicants have obtained official street numbers from the street department supervisor. Trenton City Code also says those who fail to comply or affix to or display numbers other than the ones assigned to a house or building are guilty of an ordinance violation.

