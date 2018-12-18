Trenton residents arrested on various charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested three Trenton residents Wednesday.

Fifty-nine year old Christine Arlene Berry and 37 year old Steven Richard Berry are both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Bond for each is $10,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Christine Berry of possessing hydrocodone and Steven Berry of possessing Xanax-Alprazolam.

Forty year old Jerrid Steven Fox was charged with misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

His bond is $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Fox of violating the terms and conditions of an order prohibiting him from initiating communication with someone by messaging that person through a third person.

The Berry’s and Fox are all scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on Thursday, December 20th.