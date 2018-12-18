Trenton residents arrested on various charges

Local News December 18, 2018December 18, 2018 Tom Johnson
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested three Trenton residents Wednesday.

Fifty-nine year old Christine Arlene Berry and 37 year old Steven Richard Berry are both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Bond for each is $10,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Christine Berry of possessing hydrocodone and Steven Berry of possessing Xanax-Alprazolam.

Forty year old Jerrid Steven Fox was charged with misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

His bond is $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Fox of violating the terms and conditions of an order prohibiting him from initiating communication with someone by messaging that person through a third person.

The Berry’s and Fox are all scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on Thursday, December 20th.

