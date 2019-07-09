Trenton residents arrested on probation violation and failure to appear

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Monday of a Trenton man on a probation violation and another on failure to appear in court.

Twenty-nine-year-old William Edward Grimes the Fourth (IV) is accused of violating his probation on felony charges of stealing—fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. His bond is $5,000, with 10% approved, and his probation was suspended.

Court documents accuse Grimes of appropriating earbuds, an ashtray, and a pair of eyeglasses from 7th Heaven Convenience Store without consent and with the purpose to deprive it thereof.

Grimes is also accused of resisting arrest by failing to comply and pulling away multiple times when Trenton Police Officer Matt Preston attempted to make an arrest for felony stealing.

Court information shows Grimes previously pleaded guilty to stealing charges in Grundy, Livingston, and Buchanan counties and to burglary charges in Daviess County.

Twenty-one-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin is accused of failing to appear on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. His bond is $10,000, with 10% cash approved. Court documents accuse Corbin of possessing methamphetamine.

Grimes and Corbin are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court Thursday.