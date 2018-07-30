Trenton resident involved in rollover crash on Highway 36

Residents from Trenton and Blue Springs were injured early Sunday evening in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 36, three miles west of Osborn.

Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph was the driver of the car 21-year-old Drew Tibbs of Blue Springs who was listed with serious injuries. Receiving minor injuries was a passenger, 20-year-old Courtney Clifton of Trenton.

The highway patrol reports the westbound car left the south side of U.S. 36 where it overturned in the median, ejecting Tibbs in the process. The car, which came to a stop on its wheels, was demolished in the wreck at 5:50 Sunday evening. The report noted neither occupant was using a seatbelt.

Assisting at the scene were the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Stewartsville and Osborn Fire Departments.

