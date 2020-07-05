Trenton resident injured in crash on Route A

A Trenton resident was hurt late Saturday night when a pickup truck struck a deer and overturned on Route A northwest of Trenton.

Twenty-year-old Kyley Culbertson was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and was to be transported to a Kansas City hospital with moderate injuries. Ms. Culbertson was a passenger in a pickup driven by 19-year old Desmond Calton of Trenton who was not reported hurt.

The accident happened eight miles northwest of Trenton on Route A as the southbound pickup skidded, hit a deer, went out of control, traveled off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned once before coming to rest upright on its wheels.

The pickup was demolished and neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares