Trenton resident injured in crash north of Lock Springs; accused of DWI

A Trenton resident was hurt late Saturday night in a Southeastern Daviess County crash north of Lock Springs.

Thirty-six-year-old Heather Michael of Trenton was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened on Highway 190 approximately one half-mile north of Route V as the southbound pickup went off the left side of the road and overturned several times, demolishing the vehicle.

Michael was accused of driving while intoxicated/persistent offender, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and not using a seat belt.

