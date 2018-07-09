Trenton resident facing felony charges after stabbing incident

A Trenton resident is facing felony charges following an alleged stabbing at a residence Sunday morning with the victim taken to Wright Memorial Hospital.

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Gayle Michael of 308 East 8th Street is charged with domestic assault in the second degree. Court information says another person, described as a family or household member, sustained stab wounds to the right arm and abdomen.

Bond for Heather Michael is $10,000 cash and she’s scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Additional charges have been filed against 33-year-old Krensa Kaye Williams of Trenton who’s been accused in the theft of narcotics belonging to three residents of Sunnyview Nursing Home. The warrant accuses her of stealing a controlled substance, hydrocodone, on three different occasions while she was employed at the nursing home. Bond on the latest counts is $10,000 cash and she’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of circuit court.

Kansas City resident, 32-year-old Javier Hernandez, was arrested by Clay County authorities on a warrant charging non-support of a minor plus failure to appear in circuit court in Trenton. Hernandez, in the newest charge, is accused of owing $33,500 in child support from June of 2016 through May 2017.

Bond is $10,000 cash with Hernandez to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of circuit court. He also allegedly failed to appear in circuit court in April last year after pleading guilty in 2016 to non-support. Probation was suspended in this case until further order of the court.

Hernandez also is to appear this Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

