Trenton records higher than average highs and lows in 2023

Temperatures last year in Trenton averaged above normal, with both highs and lows exceeding typical values. The combined highs for the entire year were 1.5 degrees above the normal range. Likewise, average low temperatures were 2.5 degrees above normal. These figures are based on average highs of 65.1 degrees and lows of 46.4 degrees, leading to reduced heating and air conditioning usage.

During the main heating months of January, February, March, November, and December, high temperatures in Trenton averaged 47 degrees. This was 3.2 degrees above normal for those months. Low temperatures for the same five months averaged 30.7 degrees, which is 4.3 degrees above normal.

Breaking it down further, highs in Trenton averaged 3.1 degrees above normal in January, 6.8 degrees above normal in February, and 3.6 degrees below normal in March. November and December experienced highs of 2.9 and 7.1 degrees above normal, respectively. Lows in Trenton followed a similar trend: 6.2 degrees above normal in January, 3.9 degrees above normal in February, at normal in March, 0.1 degrees below normal in November, and 11.2 degrees above normal in December.

The coldest temperature last year in Trenton was three degrees above zero, recorded on both January 31st and February 3rd. Lows reached single digits just five times throughout the year, three times in January and twice in February.

In the summer months of June, July, and August, combined high temperatures in Trenton averaged 84.7 degrees, 1.9 degrees below normal for those months. Combined lows for the same period averaged 65.9 degrees, 0.7 degrees above normal. The hottest temperature recorded last year in Trenton was 99 degrees on July 28th, followed by 98 degrees on July 26th and 97 degrees on August 25th.