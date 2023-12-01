Trenton records 0.62 inches of rain in November, marking sixth driest dating to 1970

Trenton experienced below-normal precipitation for the third consecutive month in November. This trend extends to eight of the last nine months, the lone exception was above-normal rainfall in August, when 7.58 inches were recorded.

In November, rain and melted snow totaled just 0.62 inches at the water plant in West Trenton, where official measurements are taken for the National Weather Service. This figure is 1.65 inches below the normal for the month. As a result, Trenton had its sixth driest November in KTTN records dating back to 1970.

Trenton ended November with a yearly moisture deficit of 10.76 inches. Rain and melted precipitation for the year through November in Trenton was 26.76 inches.

Snowfall totals in November varied across Trenton. Glen Briggs, Grundy County Emergency Management Director, reported four inches at his home on East 5th Street. The water plant recorded 2.75 inches, and KTTN downtown observed 2.5 inches.

Combined high temperatures in November averaged nearly three degrees above normal, with highs averaging 54.4 degrees. Combined low temperatures were right at the normal average of 33.8 degrees. On November 1st, Trenton recorded a record low of 18 degrees.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, entering November, had indicated equal chances for above, below, or near-normal temperatures and precipitation in the area. The December outlook suggests above-normal temperatures are strongly favored. Above-normal precipitation is slightly favored for most of the area in December. However, near the Iowa-Missouri border and in far northwest and northeast Missouri, there are equal chances for above, below, or near-normal precipitation.