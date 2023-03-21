Trenton R-9 students selected to attend Boys State and Girls State

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton R-9 students have been selected to attend Boys State and Girls State at Lindenwood University of Saint Charles from June 24th through July 1st.

Those chosen as delegates are Collin Taylor, Emma Novak, Katelyn Clark, and Gabe Stark. Those chosen as alternates are Cade Claycomb and Paige Farris.

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri will sponsor Clark and Stark. The Trenton Lions Club and Trenton R-9 School District will sponsor Novak and Taylor.

If those students are not able to attend Boys State and Girls State, Claycomb and Farris will serve as alternates.

Missouri Boys State and Girls State is an eight-day youth program held each year to teach Missouri high school students leadership and the workings of government.

