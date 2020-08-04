Trenton R-9 registration is now available online for the 2020-2021 school year. A Parent Portal account is needed to access the forms.

A link on the Trenton R-9 website will grant access to the complete student registration, pay fees, and update lunch accounts for current students.

Persons without a Parent Portal account, who need to register a new student to the Trenton R-9 district, or who have questions are asked to contact their school office beginning Monday, August 10th. A valid email address is needed to set up a Parent Portal.

