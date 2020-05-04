Trenton R-9 staff schedule parade for Thursday, May 7, 2020

The Trenton R-9 School District announces a staff car parade on Thursday evening to show appreciation for the students and families. It is also held during teacher appreciation week. Those viewing the parade will have a chance to see their teachers one more time before the end of the school year!!

The parade on Thursday, May 7th starts at 6 pm. And school leaders are asking families and community members to follow the CDC guidelines while observing the parade of staff members. Families are encouraged to stay in their driveways and not gather in large groups. If a particular house is not located along the route, officials recommend parking along the route.

The Trenton Police Department and Trenton Fire Department will escort the Trenton R-9 parade through town on Thursday.

