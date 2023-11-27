Trenton R-9 School District to honor late custodian with early release

Local News November 27, 2023November 27, 2023 KTTN News
Early Dismissal
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

The Trenton R-9 School District has announced an early dismissal of classes on Friday to honor the memory of Graham McVay, a dedicated custodian at Trenton High School (THS) who recently passed away.

Rissler School will conclude its sessions at 11:55 AM this Friday, and the afternoon preschool session will not be held. Both Trenton High School and the Middle School are scheduled to dismiss students at 12:07 PM. The district has confirmed that lunch will be provided to all students before dismissal.

In addition to the early release, all regular bus routes will operate as usual, including the transportation from THS Vo-Tech to Chillicothe.

This schedule adjustment allows the school community to pay their respects to Mr. McVay, who served the district for many years and was a beloved member of the THS staff.

Post Views: 471
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com