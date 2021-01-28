Trenton R-9 School District to have “Alternative Method of Instruction” day

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Trenton R-9 School District will have an alternative method of instruction day for students on February 1st.

No in-person classes will take place. No school was originally scheduled for students that day, as it was to be a teacher in-service day.

Superintendent Mike Stegman reports having an AMI day on February 1st will allow students to make up some of the time they missed in classes this school year. It does not mean students will be online all day.

Instructions will be delivered to students by their buildings, including when staff can be reached.

Stegman notes there may still be some in-service activities held for teachers.

