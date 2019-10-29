Trenton R-9 School District releases Winter Weather Procedures for current school year

The Trenton R-9 School District has released its winter weather procedures for this school year.

Announcements about cancellations, early dismissals, late starts, and/or use of hard surface bus routes will be made through the Trenton R-9 Twitter and Facebook pages, district website, Bulldog Text Alert System, KTTN, and Republican Times. If time permits, announcements will also be made on Kansas City TV stations Fox 4 and CBS 5.

For a late start, schedules for kindergarten through 12th-grade students will be on a two-hour delay, and no breakfast will be served. The school will begin at 10 o’clock, and bus routes will be delayed by two hours.

If school is in session and released early due to weather conditions, after school activities and programs will be canceled.

The preschool schedule will vary. On late start days, there will be no morning sessions of preschool, but afternoon sessions will meet. On early out days, there will be no afternoon sessions of preschool.

Trenton R-9 School District personnel will use information from local, state, and national weather organizations to make determinations on dismissing or canceling school. Road conditions, wind chill temperatures, and student safety will also be evaluated.

You may also view the procedure list in PDF format by clicking this link: Trenton R-9 Winter Weather Procedures for 2019

