Trenton R-9 School District releases guidance on students going home and returning to school regarding COVID-19

The Trenton R-9 School District released guidance Thursday, September 3rd on when students should go home and return to school regarding COVID-19.

The information says students should go home if they have two of the following symptoms: a fever of at least 100.4; congestion or a runny nose; nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea; a sore throat; a headache; or muscle or body aches or one of the following: a new cough, difficulty breathing, or a loss of taste or smell. Students should also go home if they have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 can return to school after 10 days if they have not had a fever for 24 hours without taking medicine and if their symptoms have improved. If students are not tested, they can return after 10 days or if they have a doctor’s note indicating an alternative diagnosis. They should also not have had a fever for 24 hours without taking medicine, and their symptoms should have improved. Students who receive a negative test result can return to school if they have no fever for 24 hours without taking medicine and their symptoms have improved. Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 can return after 14 days if they have had no symptoms.

Superintendent Mike Stegman explains the district is not forcing anyone to be tested for COVID-19. It is hoped the guidance provides an outline of what parents should look for and helps parents better understand what guidelines the Trenton R-9 uses. He says the district wants to keep students safe.

Stegman reports a few more individuals were added to the total number testing positive and/or quarantined in the district Thursday, September 3rd, but it was not a big number. He did not provide a specific number, tell if the individuals were staff or students, or say which buildings they were from. Trenton R-9 reported Wednesday, September 2nd 136 persons in the district had either tested positive and/or were quarantined.

