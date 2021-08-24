Trenton R-9 School District begins new school year with 1031 students

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Classes began for the Trenton R-9 School District on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Opening day enrollment is 1,031 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, which is a decline of one student from the 2020 first-day enrollment. Student totals include 401 students in kindergarten through fourth grade who attend Rissler Elementary School, 297 in fifth through eighth grade who attend Trenton Middle School, and 333 in ninth through 12th grade who attend Trenton High School.

The largest class for Trenton R-9 is the ninth grade with 98 students, and the smallest class is the sixth grade with 65.

Related