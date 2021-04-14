Trenton R-9 School District announces resignations and those hired from Board of Education executive session

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Several resignations were accepted and new employees approved following an executive session last night for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education. Names were released this morning by the school district office.

Resignations from Rissler school positions are by Kelsey Donohue, Amy King, Hannah Ewbank, and Susan Gott. Resignations involving Trenton Middle School are from Lendy Donoho, Wes Croy, and the summer school duties for nurse Tasha McCall. From Trenton high school, resignations are by Lysander Overstreet and Brittanee Reinhart. Retiring from Trenton High School is long-time instructor E’Lisha Gass.

The hirings announced by the Trenton R-9 School District include for Rissler school Briana Biegel for Kindergarten; Megan Lynch and Alexandria Neighbors as 1st-grade teachers, Jennifer Elrod for 2nd grade, Madeline Barone for music, Bethany Streiff in counseling, and Kim Brammer as a Title One program teacher. Employed as the Trenton middle school counselor was Melissa Vandusseldorp. Selected as sponsors were Taya Ray for the Builders Club and Julia Keuler for National Junior Honor Society. Sarah Porter and Madison Cutsinger were approved as substitutes in the school district.

In the sports department, hired for boys basketball were Corbin Coe and Dave Sager; Volleyball Brad Ewald; Softball Madison Trump; Middle school girls basketball Greg Dalrymple; middle school football Jon Guthrie; and Wes Croy as an assistant football coach.

