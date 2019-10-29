Trenton R-9 School District announces Employees of the Quarter

Trenton R-IX has announced its Employees of the Quarter for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
The R-IX staff nominated and voted in each building for an employee that best exemplified the traits of duty, relationships, kindness, and leadership. Each winner will be recognized at the November Board of Education meeting and receive gift cards from local businesses, a commemorative photo, and a traveling yard sign they can display at home.
The building winners are:
Andrew Pauley – Rissler Elementary (Special Education)
Lendy Donoho – Trenton Middle School (Counselor)
Brenda Thorne – Trenton High School (Special Education)