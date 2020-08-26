Trenton R-9 School District and Pleasant View R-6 report uptick in student enrollments

Classes began Wednesday, August 26th for more area school districts.

Trenton R-9 reports an opening day enrollment of 1,093 in kindergarten through 12th grade, which is up by 24 from last year’s first day. One thousand thirty-two students are attending in person. Sixty-one are attending classes virtually, which is about five and a half percent of the total enrollment. The report did not separate the virtual students by their respective grades.

There are 372 students in kindergarten through fourth grade attending Rissler Elementary School in person and 20 attending virtually. Three hundred thirteen students in fifth through eighth grades are attending in person at Trenton Middle School, and 16 are virtual. Trenton High School has 347 students in ninth through 12th grades attending at the school, and 25 are attending virtually.

Of those attending in person, the largest class in the Trenton R-9 School District is ninth grade with 91 students. The smallest class of in-person students is fourth grade with 61.

Pleasant View R-6 reports an opening day enrollment of 134 in preschool through eighth grade, which is up seven from the first day last year. Other than preschool with 20 students, second and fifth are tied for the largest grade with 15 students each. The smallest grade is eighth with five.

