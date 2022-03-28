Trenton R-9 School Board Candidate Forum live stream connection information

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 School Board candidate forum will be held in the Trenton High School Commons on March 30th at 6:30 pm. The moderator is to be Mindy Walker, who is the Member Service Coordinator for the Northwest Region of the Missouri State Teachers Association.

Four candidates filed for two three-year terms on the Trenton Board of Education. They are Incumbent Dorothy Taul, Jeffrey Spencer, Toby Lee Havens, and Joshua Shuler. Incumbent Jason Hostetler filed for a one-year unexpired term. The election is held on April 5th.

The forum can be streamed online via Zoom streaming video, To join the Zoom meeting, click THIS LINK.

The meeting ID is: 966 0682 0530

The passcode: TR9

