Trenton R-9 Board receives $35,000, considers naming Commons after McVay

During the Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting on September 11, Superintendent Daniel Gott reported that the Marvin and Jacqueline Sharp Estate donated $35,000 to the district to purchase nine acoustic shells for the performing arts center (PAC). Gott called the donation “incredibly generous” and noted that the acoustic shells would benefit anyone using the PAC.

Gott explained that the acoustic shells were originally on the list of items to buy when the PAC was built, but the project ran out of money before they could be purchased. He noted it is recommended to have one acoustic shell for each riser section. Nine riser sections will be available after four new sections are purchased using a $15,000 donation from the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School (THS).

Gott also reported that the Foundation Trust for THS asked the district to consider naming the THS Commons after former custodian Graham McVay. He mentioned that the district continues to receive money from McVay’s estate and that the district will need to come up with official naming ideas for a vote at the October board meeting.

Gott announced that heating and cooling controls are expected to be completed next week. While he acknowledged the process had been a “bumpy ride,” he noted the district was told to expect some challenges. Roofing work is also expected to be finished next week.

Gott proposed forming a Base Salary Committee and requested volunteers from the school board to serve. He suggested that a committee with two or three board members would be ideal, and mentioned several options need to be considered regarding raising the base salary to $40,000 for the next school year.

Jackie Wyant, who works in the Rissler Elementary School Focus Room, presented a report on the newly implemented room, explaining that not every student sent to the room has a behavioral issue. Students work on identifying the problem, complete think sheets, and engage in behavior management activities to improve self-expression and problem-solving skills. Students work in small groups.

Wyant reported there had been 125 visits to the Focus Room in the first nine days of school, with 36 visits during the week of September 11. She noted that few students had repeated visits. Wyant added that students have responded positively to the room and believe it has been beneficial.

Rissler Principal Wade Proffitt praised Wyant’s note-taking and data collection as “phenomenal.”

Gott provided a safety report, noting that the first round of emergency drills had either been completed or scheduled. The district conducted a fire drill on August 29, a tornado drill on September 3, and a Safe Defend drill on September 5. An earthquake drill is scheduled for October 16, and each drill will be repeated in the spring.

Proffitt reported that Rissler’s attendance rate had been 97% during the first month of school, and 292 students had perfect attendance as of September 11.

Proffitt added that Rissler students completed their first i-Ready diagnostic this week. The resulting data will help guide targeted instruction, intervention, and enrichment for the students this fall. Students will complete another benchmark assessment before winter break.

Proffitt announced that reading success plans are being developed for this school year, and families will receive related information in the coming weeks.

Staff will participate in i-Ready professional development on September 16 as part of an all-staff workday. Proffitt noted that i-Ready representatives will answer staff questions during an open forum.

He also shared that 21 students were honored with a Terrific Kid celebration.

The VFW presented flags to fourth graders during the first few weeks of school, and those students assist with raising and lowering the flag outside Rissler.

Proffitt reminded the board that student pictures will be taken in the Rissler gym on September 17.

Trenton Middle School (TMS) Principal Mike Hostetter reported that the TMS open houses were successful.

Hostetter shared that seventh and eighth graders in the Computers class published the first edition of the Bulldog Gazette, which includes student and teacher spotlights. He distributed copies of the paper to board members. Hostetter expects the paper to be published twice a month and noted that students do most of the work, helping to integrate computer and writing skills.

Trenton High School (THS) Principal Chris Hodge reported that THS enrollment is at 320, with more than half of the student body participating in a Missouri State High School Athletics Association activity this fall.

Hodge also mentioned that 70 students are enrolled in dual credit courses this semester for a total of 219 hours. Additionally, some students will attend a Build My Future event in Macon on September 18 to meet with professionals in various industries.

Director of Academics Dr. Johannah Baugher reported that Early Childhood Education Center enrollment is currently at 101, with more prospective students expected to join before the end of the semester.

Baugher also shared updates on district initiatives, including the Bright Futures Trenton Preschool Site Council, which provided water bottles, shirts, and storage for teachers. The preschool, Parents as Teachers, and FFA will host a Barnyard Boogie soon.

Baugher reported that Parents as Teachers is serving 44 families and 65 children.

She provided a curriculum update, noting that the kindergarten through 12th-grade mathematics vertical planning calendar has been finalized. The first meeting of grade-level representatives will take place on September 16.

Baugher announced that mentorship workshops for teachers in their first three years will be held in September, focusing on creating positive classroom environments and effective communication. The first workshop, “I Am Noticed!”, will be on September 16 for all mentoring program participants.

Baugher has also begun individual coaching cycles with program participants and aims to visit each at least once per month.

Feedback from the district’s in-service program was shared, with 94% overall satisfaction. Ninety-one percent of respondents said the training was well-planned and interactive, and 87% said it applied to classroom teaching.

MAP and End-of-Course exam results were also discussed at the meeting. Dr. Baugher reported that she met with building administrators to review scores from the past three years, and action steps were identified for each building and the district.

Rissler Principal Wade Proffitt commented that any data is valuable, as it provides learning opportunities. He noted that third grade is the first time students take standardized tests like the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP), and Rissler continues to see growth.

Action steps for Rissler include facilitating a 25-minute daily Bark Intervention for third and fourth grades in English Language Arts and math, integrating a reading success plan into daily instruction, and monitoring student outcomes using common assessments to provide targeted support.

Proffitt noted that staff will receive reports on how students performed on each MAP test question, and he believes this data will be helpful.

TMS Principal Mike Hostetter reported that TMS saw an increase in six of 10 areas this year and outperformed the state in seven of 10 areas. TMS action steps include aligning building-wide goals with individual teacher improvement plans, continuing small-group reading instruction for fifth and sixth grades, and continuing math intervention during homeroom.

THS Principal Chris Hodge noted that it is difficult to track students at the high school level, as most take standardized tests in eighth grade and then not again until later in high school. He did report improved math scores and noted that most of the school’s action steps focus on math.

THS action steps include streamlining the Algebra 1 End-of-Course (EOC) exam for next school year, adding more sections of Algebra Essentials to the schedule, and engaging in vertical planning to address gaps in math skills.

Hodge mentioned that classes may slow down as needed to ensure students are learning, and gaps will be addressed to improve understanding.

The 2024 MAP/EOC Executive Summary and Action Plan are available on the district website.

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved bus routes for this school year, and route information is available online. First Student Bus Manager Connie Chamberlin mentioned that two drivers had been out due to family emergencies but returned as of September 11.

The board also approved a sinker payment of $300,000 from the district’s debt service money market account to its escrow Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury account for the 2010B debt.

Superintendent Gott noted that the bond issue’s final payment is due in 2027. He explained that placing money into the escrow account allows it to accrue interest and ensures the district remains on track for the final payment.

New Board Member Robin Chambers was sworn in by Board Secretary Michelle Hixson.

The board entered into a closed session for personnel matters.

Post Views: 411