Trenton R-9 Board of Education vote was 4 to 3 to release Trenton R-9 School District Superintendent

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

It was a split vote when the Trenton R-9 Board of Education decided to terminate the contract with Superintendent Michael Stegman. The action came during an executive session meeting for personnel Friday morning, initially announced by the district office at 4 p.m. Friday. The action is effective as of Wednesday, May 18th which is the final day of school in the Trenton R-9 School District.

This Monday morning, Board Secretary Susan Leeper said the vote to release Stegman was four to three. Voting in favor were Andy Burress, Bill Miller, Brandon Gibler, and Jeff Spencer. Opposed were the other three board members: Dorothy Taul, Melissa King, and Jason Hostetler.

Stegman’s contract as Superintendent extended through the 2023-24 school year, which means two years were left. Since the school board is letting Stegman out of his contract, there’s a buy-out provision. Board Secretary Leeper, when asked by KTTN, listed the buy out as $299,314.08

Mrs. Leeper reported the Trenton R-9 school district will begin advertising immediately for a superintendent, which includes placing the job opening on the Missouri Teaching Jobs website. This is a site used by schools across the state to facilitate the online posting of available job openings and for online submission of job applications.

Contracts for school superintendents in most districts extend from July 1st through the following June 30.