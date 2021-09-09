Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss bus routes and bus route concerns next week. The board will meet at the district office on September 14, 2021, at 5:30 in the evening.

The agenda includes COVID leave, a quarantine tutoring program, the Jewett Norris Library account, early graduation requests, a Missouri School Boards Association full maintenance agreement, and GEC grant applications.

Other items on the agenda for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education’s meeting on September 14th include safety and mentoring program reports and a closed session for personnel.

