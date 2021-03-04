Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on March 9

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss salary schedules next week.

The board will meet in person in the Trenton High School Commons on March 9th at 5:30 in the evening. A live stream will be available that day on the district’s website by clicking on Menu, clicking on R-9 BOE Meeting Agendas, and entering the public site.

Other items on the agenda include an election reminder, facility naming, 2021-2022 tuition, and a building project update. A closed session is also listed for March 9th’s Trenton Board of Education meeting to discuss personnel.

