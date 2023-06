Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss handbooks and consider bids for doors and windows, fuel, and dairy.

The board will meet at the school district office on June 13th at 5:30.

Other items on the agenda include a ProServ contract extension, an MFA grant application, a GEC grant, the final June meeting, program evaluations for A Plus (+) and Activities, and summer school. A closed session is also planned for the Trenton Board of Education meeting on June 13th for personnel matters.

Related