Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on February 14th

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider budget amendments next week.

The board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the district office on February 14th at 5:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include bank bids, a GEC grant application, the Vocational Report, spring parent-teacher conferences, a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan update, testing data, and safety. The agenda for the Trenton Board of Education meeting on February 14th also includes a closed session for personnel matters.

