The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss the 2024-2025 school calendar. The board will meet at the district office on February 13th at 5:30.

Other items on the agenda include budget amendments, Missouri School Boards Association updates, seeking transportation bids, and a vocational report. A closed session for personnel is also on the agenda for February 13th’s Trenton Board of Education meeting.

