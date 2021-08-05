Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on August 10

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting next week. The hearing will be at the district office on August 10, 2021, at 5:25 in the evening.

The proposed tax levy for the current tax year is $4.4287 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is 1.52 cents higher than the prior tax year. This year’s proposed tax levy includes $3.5287 for the incidental fund and 90 cents for the debt service.

Total assessed valuation for Trenton R-9 is estimated to be $79,980,956, which is an increase of $3,834,434 from the prior tax year. The total assessed valuation includes $55,911,153 for real estate and $24,069,803 for personal property. New construction and improvements included in the assessed valuation are $2,690,983.

The proposed Trenton R-9 tax levy is projected to generate $3,542,107 of tax revenue, assuming 100% collection. That is an increase of $181,380 from the calculated property tax revenue generated from the prior year’s property tax rate.

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider approval of a board member replacement at its regular meeting at the district office on August 10 at 5:30 in the evening.

The agenda includes the Missouri State Plan for Special Education and Local Compliance Plan, Missouri School Boards Association policy updates, the Frank M. Drake Trust, the Rissler Elementary School handbook, the Conflict of Interest Ordinance, and early graduation and part-time attendance requests. Other items to be discussed include the annual Secretary of the Board Report, the graduation date, grants, back-to-school activities, reopening, and a safety report.

A closed session is also on the agenda for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education’s meeting on August 10 for personnel.

