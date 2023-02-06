Trenton R-9 Board of Education to hold work session

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will meet Monday night, February 13 for what Superintendent Daniel Gott calls a work session. He said no action will occur.

The public announcement is that the board will be together from 5:30 until approximately 8 pm Monday, February 13th at the R-9 district office on Normal Street in Trenton.

Gott reports the work session/retreat is designed for discussion, goal-setting, and planning for the Board of Education members. The session will be led by Katherine Whitaker of the Missouri School Boards Association.

