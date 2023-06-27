Trenton R-9 Board of Education to hold special meeting wrapping up fiscal year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Wednesday morning to conclude the current fiscal year and initiate the next one with a new budget. The meeting will take place at 7 am at the Trenton R-9 School District office on Normal Street.

The school district’s fiscal year ends on June 30th. During the meeting, the board reviewed the “end of the fiscal year” bills and considered a requested transfer of $300,000 from fund three to UMB Bank based on the debt amortization schedule. They also reviewed amendments to the current budget, aiming to reflect the actual expenses and revenue for the year in the 2022-2023 budget.

Additionally, the proposed 2023-24 school budget will be presented. Among other agenda items, Instructor Kim Foster expressed interest in applying for a GEC Foundation grant. The board will consider a request to hold a surplus supplies auction on July 21st. They also planned to schedule the annual property tax rate public hearing for August 8th, which would take place just minutes before the regular August meeting.

Furthermore, an executive session for personnel matters is scheduled for the Wednesday morning special meeting of the Trenton R-9 School Board.

