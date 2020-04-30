Trenton R-9 Board of Education sets graduation date at C.F. Russell Stadium

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education, during a special virtual meeting Wednesday evening, approved a plan for high school graduation. The graduation is now planned to be held at C. F. Russell Stadium on the afternoon of Saturday, June 6th at 2 o’clock.

Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey reported he and Superintendent Mike Stegman believe the stadium will be able to accommodate about 1,000 attendees. Bailey said they discussed giving each graduate a certain number of tickets for the ceremony, but it was decided not to restrict admittance. There will be no limit on the number of attendees.

Stegman noted there was some concern with individuals arriving at and leaving the stadium and restrooms due to social distancing guidelines. However, everyone will be responsible for their own social distancing.

Chairs will be provided for the graduates, faculty, staff, and board members. Bailey explained other attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. He mentioned the governor’s plan does not require the public to wear masks, but the Grundy County Health Department recommends wearing a mask.

If there is inclement weather on June 6th, the graduation could be moved to Sunday, June 7th. Bailey said the ceremony could also be delayed an hour or so if there is rain. The goal is to keep the ceremony as normal as possible.

The board also voted to not hold summer school this year. Summer School Principal Jackie Price reported she spoke with other schools, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the health department about holding summer school. She explained the health department told her it was not impossible to hold summer school, but guidelines would have to be followed. Price did not think it was feasible for Trenton R-9 to hold summer school with construction and the guidelines. Stegman agreed with Price.

Catapult is to extend its contract with the school district for one year. Catapult is the company that provides the summer school curriculum.

The board entered into a closed session to discuss personnel.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares