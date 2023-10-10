Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting location changed, as large turnout expected for tonight’s school board meeting

The location for the open session of the Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting on October 10 has been changed. It is now scheduled to be held in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m.

The school district anticipates a large turnout for the meeting.

Agenda items include a presentation by the Trenton Teachers Association on a four-day school week, a GEC Grant application, data from the Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course Exam, a report on Special Education English for Speakers of Other Languages/English as a Second Language, an evaluation of the Assessment Program, and a summer school report.

The closed session for the October 10th Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting will remain at the district office. This session will cover discussions on employees, individually identifiable personnel records, performance ratings or records related to employees, and student matters.