Trenton R-9 Board of Education hires three, approves budget

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved the 2018-2019 budget at a special meeting Thursday morning.

The budget projects revenues of $12,505,923 and expenditures of $12,593,376 leaving a projected budget deficit of $87,453. The district’s fund balance is 30.1%, which is up from last year’s 29.48%.

The board approved actualization of revenues and expenditures for the 2017-2018 budget. This included the zeroing out of the teacher fund by transferring $531,094.61 from the incidental fund to the teacher fund. One hundred sixty-five thousand dollars was also transferred from the incidental fund to the capital projects fund. The end of fiscal year 2017-2018 balance for the incidental fund is $3,369,833.

The board also approved paying the end of fiscal year 2017-2018 bills.

A board meeting will not be held in July so the next Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting will be August 14th. A tax levy hearing will be held prior to that meeting.

In a closed session, the board hired three including Pam Klaver as a middle school paraprofessional, Joel Hultman as the head baseball coach and Trent Ireland as a Success Center teacher, an assistant baseball coach, and a middle school assistant football coach.

