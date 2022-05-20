Trenton R-9 Board of Education hires interim superintendent

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education hired an interim superintendent at a closed session meeting on May 20th.

Rob Deaver was hired on a part-time as-need basis. Board Secretary Susan Leeper reports he will be paid $28.16 per hour.

Deaver retired from Grundy County R-5 as of June 30th, 2019. He was superintendent for Grundy R-5 for 14 years.

The Trenton Board of Education last week voted to release Mike Stegman from his contract as superintendent, effective May 18th.

In other action taken at May 20th’s closed session, the board accepted resignations from Trenton High School Business Teacher Kayce Terhune, Rissler Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Adriane Todd, and Taron Loyd with Rissler Special Education. Amber Sprague resigned as Rissler’s yearbook sponsor.

Jessica Romine was hired for kindergarten.