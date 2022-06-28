Trenton R-9 Board of Education hire Trenton Middle School principal and assistant principal

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved the 2022-2023 budget at a special meeting on June 28th.

The budget projects revenues of $14,000,165.03 and expenditures of $13,701,674.13. There is an estimated surplus of $298,490.90.

Interim Superintendent Rob Deaver reported the positive balance is due in part to federal funds that will come in next school year.

Deaver noted the expenditures include a buyout payment of about $114,000 to former superintendent Mike Stegman, following his contract being terminated in May. The total buy-out amount was previously reported as $299,314.08.

The expenditures also include a balloon payment on an energy loan, a higher cost for fuel, the bus contract increasing by about three percent, and prices going up in general.

The board approved actualizing revenues and expenditures for 2021-2022. That included $462,611 being transferred from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund. It also included $626,475.43 being transferred from the Teachers Fund to the General Fund to zero out the Teachers Fund.

The vote was five to zero on the actualization of revenues and expenditures. Board Vice President Brandon Gibler abstained from the vote because he arrived during the time the actualization was being explained. Board Member Jason Hostetler was absent from June 28th’s meeting.

The board also approved end-of-the-fiscal year bills and payment of July bills. No board meeting is scheduled for July.

The 2022-2023 tax rate hearing will be at the Trenton R-9 School District Office on August 9th at 5:25 in the evening.

The board heard about summer projects. The projects include new flooring for the Trenton High School and Middle School offices, fascia at the stadium, concrete between the tennis courts and the ag building, new lights for the TMS gym, and a sound system for Rissler Elementary School.

Personnel action has been announced after a special Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting on June 28th.

Michael Hostetter was hired as Trenton Middle School principal at a salary of $80,640. He is currently the seventh through 12th-grade principal for Milan C-2.

Dan Dunkin was hired as TMS assistant principal at a salary of $70,560. He is currently a high school business teacher for the Park Hill School District.

Harry Barnack was hired as a full-time custodian. Kasey Doolittle was hired as Trenton High School secretary.